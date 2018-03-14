Needham lowers Silicom's price target but says to buy on overreaction

Needham lowers its Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) price target from $90 to $50 (23% upside to yesterday’s close) following yesterday’s news of a large order loss.

Firm says the target lowering doesn’t reflect Silicom’s product or execution since the customer canceled due to its own implementation issues.

The unnamed customer was meant to deliver $75M in revenue in CY19 and has already bought, by Needham’s estimation, $30M in gear.

Needham says Silicom remains strongly positive on SD-WAN contract wins that should add $20M to $40M next year.

Firm recommends buying during the dip and overreaction.

Source: Briefing.com.

Silicom shares are down 14.9% premarket to $34.60.

