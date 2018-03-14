MagneGas soars after revenue projections

MagneGas (NASDAQ:MNGA) +32% premarket after announcing record sales in February 2018.

The company generated $505K for the combined full-month operations of ESSI, Green Arc Supply, and Complete Welding of San Diego, representing the highest combined industrial gas and welding supply sales in corporate history.

"We exited 2017 with approximately $0.15 of revenue per share. Today, we are projecting almost $1.00 in revenue per share, with significantly improved profitability, clearly demonstrating the accretive nature of our growth strategy," commented CFO Scott Mahoney.