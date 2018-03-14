Winners and losers from the retail sales report

Retail sales stayed in negative territory for the third straight month with a 0.1% M/M in February. On a year-over-year basis, retail sales were up 4.0%. Backing out auto dealers and gas stations, retail sales were up 0.3%.

The department store sector was weak again, with a 0.9% M/M drop during the month. Other categories in negative territory were health & personal care stores, furnitures & home furnishing stores and electronics & appliance stores.

Nonstore retailers (Amazon and gang) showed a 0.2% M/M and 10.1% Y/Y increase for the month. Clothing stores also outperformed, up 0.4% M/M and 4.9% Y/Y.

Retail ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, FDIS, FXD, IYC, EMTY, SCC, RCD, UCC, PMR, CNDF, FTXD, JHMC