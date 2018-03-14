Gundlach: No recession on horizon, but stocks headed lower this year

Leading indicators show no sign of a recession coming in the next year, says Jeff Gundlach. Among gauges he watches are high-yield spreads, and they're not wide enough to indicate any trouble.

Still, the 10-year Treasury yield looks poised to jump through 3%, and that won't be good for stocks. He's got an "extraordinarily strong conviction" the S&P 500 ends the year in the red should the 10-year top 3%.

