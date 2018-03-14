Custody banks to get relief in the Crapo bill

A Senate bill to help small and medium sized banks has added a provision that helps large custody banks in balance sheet leverage and capital requirements.

The bill eliminates the the need for State Street (NYSE:STT), Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) to classify some Federal Reserve Bank deposits as assets, thus eliminating the need to set aside capital for these funds.

The impact could lead to EPS growth as high as 8% at the largest custody banks according to KBW analyst Brian Kleinhanzl.

JPMorgan and Citi also have large custody businesses but were not included in the exemption due to their negative perception in Washington.