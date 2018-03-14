Inovio HBV immunotherapy candidate INO-1800 shows encouraging action in early-stage study; shares ahead 5% premarket

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:INO) is up 5% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive preliminary results from a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of hepatitis B virus (HBV) DNA immunotherapy candidate INO-1800, alone or in combination with INO-9112, in 90 adults with chronic HBV infection.

The open-label, dose escalation study met the primary endpoints of safety and tolerability. On the efficacy front, patients treated with INO-1800 experienced a generation of T cells that recognized key components of the hepatitis B virus and reacted by generating antiviral proteins that play a key role in clearing HBV from the liver.

Additional data will be submitted for presentation at future medical conferences and for publication.

The company says more than 240M people are living with chronic HBV infection, adding that currently available treatments may only slow the progression of the disease.

It is seeking a collaboration partner to advance INO-1800.