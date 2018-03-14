Vera Bradley makes a sleepwear play

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) announces it has entered into a licensing agreement with Apparel Partnership Group for sleepwear and loungewear.

The Vera Bradley sleepwear and loungewear collection is expected to launch in spring of 2019.

"We are so excited about working with the experts at APG to create an amazing collection of Vera Bradley sleepwear and loungewear. Interpretations of our beautiful, unique patterns and designs will be perfect for this growing category of women’s apparel and will embrace our signature casual and comfortable lifestyle," says Vera Bradley licensing exec Stephanie Lawrence.

VRA +1.94% premarket to $10.50.

