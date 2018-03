SCHW core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients totaled $21.3B excl. an expected outflow of $71.8B from a mutual fund clearing services client.

Net new assets excluding all mutual fund clearing flows totaled $21.7B.

Total client assets at a record $3.33T as of Feb. 28, up 15% Y/Y and down 4% M/M.

Average interest-earning assets were at a record $239.9 billion in February, up 11% from February 2017 and up 2% compared to January 2018.

