Axios interviews Box CEO about Dropbox IPO

Axios interviews Box (NYSE:BOX) founder and CEO Aaron Levie about next week’s IPO of competitor Dropbox (Pending:DBX).

Key quote (on comparisons between the companies): “…Despite the fact that both of our companies share files and despite the fact that they added 'box' to their name, the underlying structures of the businesses couldn't be more different. The dynamics of the customer bases are very different. The competitive landscapes are very different.

I think our comp is a little more natural because we're 99% enterprise revenue with 110% net retention, and 700 customers paying us over $100,000, so we look a lot more like a typical enterprise software model.”

Read the full interview to find out why the companies are “kind of tied at the financial hip.”

