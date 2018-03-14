IBM launches Cloudflare-backed security, bare metal Kubernetes containers

IBM (NYSE:IBM) partners with Cloudflare to offer a “one-stop shop” for security capabilities to protect public-facing web content and apps.

The service launches under the IBM offered Cloud Internet Services, which is powered by Cloudflare tech and saves IBM from having to build its own global network of data centers and security partnerships.

Another new IBM offering that’s also an industry first: Kubernetes containers as a managed service on bare metal cloud infrastructure. Bare metal offers performance benefits and greater customization for dev teams. Not having to share a container adds greater security.