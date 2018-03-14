SMTC appoints Steve Waszak as CFO

SMTC Corporation (SMTX -2.5% ) appointed Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer and Sr. Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions.

Commenting on the CFO transition, SMTC’s CEO and President Ed Smith said, “Steve’s background of working with Tier 1 customers, success in leveraging operating costs and increasing margins in an expanding enterprise value environment should prove invaluable to SMTC. Having worked with Steve for four years at SMTEK International, I am confident that he will play a significant role as we work to increase shareholder value through advancements in our capital structure and through acquisitions and organically drive growth. We believe he is an ideal complement to our leadership team as we continue our transformation into a faster growing, more profitable and value-added end-to-end electronic manufacturing services provider.”

Waszak joined SMTC in February 2018 as Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions. Prior to SMTC, he served as CFO at Connected-Holdings, LLC

