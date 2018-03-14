RBC initiates AMC Networks at Sector Perform with M&A on the mind

AMC Networks (AMCX -0.1% ) has a zombie problem, and that's led RBC to a cautious take with an initiation at Sector Perform.

Investors have fretted the company's reliance on flagship hit franchise The Walking Dead, which has seen ratings decline from its peak. The network needs a 1-2% advertising boost outside that show to meet 2018 expectations, says analyst Steven Cahall, which is "far from certain."

AMC risks value trapping as it faces continuing overhang from the Walking Dead issue if it doesn't get involved in M&A, and he fears it's already "without a dance partner as pretty much everything in traditional media is tied up." Though there's no signs of activity, suitors could include Sony, Amazon.com, Apple or Netflix. (h/t Bloomberg)

Cahall's price target of $57 implies 11% upside.