U.S. Orphan Drug roundup

The FDA has designated the following as Orphan Drugs:

Tetra Bio-Pharma's (OTCQB:TBPMF +11.2% ) PPP001 (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol 9.5% and cannabidiol 2.5%) for the treatment of complex regional pain syndrome.

GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK +0.7% ) GSK2696274 (autologous CD34+ cells) for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy.

Trillium Therapeutics' (TRIL +1.3% ) 1-118-signal protein alpha (human) fusion protein with IgG1 Fc (appears to be TTI-621) for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Incyte's (INCY +1% ) INCB054828 (pemigatinib) for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma.

Celgene's (CELG +1.5% ) CC-122 [3-(5-amino-2-methyl-4-oxoquinazolin-3(4H)-yl) piperidine-2,6-dione hydrochloride] for follicular lymphoma.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.