U.S. Orphan Drug roundup

The FDA has designated the following as Orphan Drugs:
Tetra Bio-Pharma's (OTCQB:TBPMF +11.2%) PPP001 (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol 9.5% and cannabidiol 2.5%) for the treatment of complex regional pain syndrome.
GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK +0.7%) GSK2696274 (autologous CD34+ cells) for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy.
Trillium Therapeutics' (TRIL +1.3%) 1-118-signal protein alpha (human) fusion protein with IgG1 Fc (appears to be TTI-621) for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.
Incyte's (INCY +1%) INCB054828 (pemigatinib) for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma.
Celgene's (CELG +1.5%) CC-122 [3-(5-amino-2-methyl-4-oxoquinazolin-3(4H)-yl) piperidine-2,6-dione hydrochloride] for follicular lymphoma.
Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.
Now read: Incyte: This ROTY Contender Is On Sale »