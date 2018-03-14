Buy U.S. Steel as yesterday's selloff 'perplexing,' Longbow says

U.S. Steel’s (X -0.4% ) 7.5% selloff yesterday after the company's 2018 EBITDA forecast update is "perplexing" and has created a good entry point, says Longbow analyst Chris Olin.

Selling pressure that comes from bearish near-term commentary has proven to create a good buying opportunity historically, Olin says, thinking that shares ~$40 is a "nice entry point."

Olin thinks the company assumes a hot-rolled coil price range of $760-$770/ton for its domestic steel segment, which is lower than current $850-$860 transaction price, which he says implies X may move its guidance higher in Q2.

Source: Bloomberg First Word