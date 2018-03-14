RBC Capital raises Nvidia target to 15% upside

RBC Capital maintains an Outperform rating and raises its Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) price target by $5 to $285, a 15% upside to yesterday’s close.

RBC says Nvidia will face a “notable slowdown” in cryptocurrency benefits going forward.

Analyst Mitch Steves: "With crypto currencies acting as a boost in FY18E, we take a conservative approach and assume that a notable slowdown occurs in FY19E. Higher end chips typically lead to better mining capabilities and the lower end products will unlikely sell out consistently."

But the firm sees an upside scenario of +$12 FY21E EPS, expresses confidence in data center spending, sees solid gaming results, and expects higher long-term margin expectations for Pro Visualization and Gaming.