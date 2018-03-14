Abraxas Petroleum -2% following in-line Q4 earnings

Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS -2.3% ) is lower after reporting in-line Q4 earnings, with an unadjusted loss of $4.1M during the quarter but a profit of $16M for the full year.

AXAS says it reached critical mass with its production base as evidenced by its 11,480 boe/day output during January 2018; Q4 production averaged 8,788 boe/day while full-year output came in at 7,391 boe/day.

AXAS says during 2018 it will look to continue to expand its Delaware Basin acreage position while divesting non-core assets, and further delineate its acreage position by drilling outside of Caprito.