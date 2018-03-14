Presbia up 15%

Thinly traded nano cap Presbia (LENS +15.3% ) is up on lower-than-normal volume in early trade. No particular news accounts for the action, although it looks like the company will need a capital raise at some point.

At the end of September 2017, it had $7.1M in cash and operations consumed $10.7M over the first three quarters of 2017. In December, it announced a realignment of strategic priorities and a cash infusion that it believed would be sufficient to fund operations through 2018.

Q4 and 2017 results should be announced this month

Previously: Presbia up big on heels of business reboot; shares ahead 150% (Dec. 19, 2017)