Former Apple employees discuss Siri problems with The Information

Former Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) employees tell The Information the company rushed Siri into its debut in the iPhone 4s before the tech was fully ready.

Apple acquired the company behind Siri in 2010 for $200M and Steve Jobs, who passed away after the iPhone 4s debut, initially pushed the project.

Key quote from an ex-employee: “When Steve died the day after Siri launched, they lost the vision. They didn’t have a big picture.”

The sources describe an ongoing internal battle between Siri teams on whether the voice assistant should focus on retrieving quick and accurate information or the ability to perform complex tasks.

Siri leads the voice assistants in language support with 21 languages compared to Google Assistant’s eight and Amazon Alexa’s three.

But Siri hasn’t attracted as much developer interest while Alexa has 25K skills and Google says Assistant has over a million actions.

Apple shares are down 0.8% to $178.54.

Previously: France will sue Apple, Google over developer treatment (March 14)