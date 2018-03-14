Surprise twist: Ford now the auto darling at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley's two-notch upgrade on Ford (F +3.7% ) is the talk of the automobile sector today. The MS note is headlined by the $16 valuation of the F-Series truck business (Ford trades at $11.15) that was calculated and the expectation that Ford's high mix of truck sales will feed the bottom line.

"We also believe there is potential for any US infrastructure spending to be an incremental positive for Ford … Ford has some attributes that make it arguably a cheap machinery stock with leverage to any infrastructure spending," writes analyst Adam Jonas.

Jonas and team have had Ford in the Underweight doghouse for more than four years, adding some punch to today's revelation of a Morgan Stanley revelation.

Last week, General Motors (GM +0.5% ) was called a buying opportunity by Morgan on the expectation for a huge "Waymo effect" in the near future, while Tesla (TSLA -1.7% ) was give a coolish assessment. Though the investment firm expects a successful Model 3 ramp, any sort of rally off of positive Model 3 news should be considered an "exit opportunity" for investors sitting on profits.

