Former Equifax executive charged with insider trading

Then next in line to be CIO at Equifax (NYSE:EFX), Jun Ying exercised all of his vested stock options and then sold the shares after learning of the massive data breach, but before public disclosure, according to the SEC.

He reaped proceeds of nearly $1M, and avoided losses of more than $117K by selling prior to the disclosure, says the agency.

Late last year, a special committee of the board cleared four executives of trading on insider knowledge.

Shares are modestly lower in mid-morning action.