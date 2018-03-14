Tuesday's JGB action: There was none

With the Bank of Japan having hoovered up more than 40% of the market for government paper, there's already not a lot out there for trade. Add in long-term holders like pension funds and life insurers and you get a day like yesterday when not a single 10-year JGB changed hands on an exchange.

"The JGB market was generally thin," says a rate strategist from Barclays. Indeed.

10-year JGBs today are yielding a full five basis points.

