Rover Pipeline ordered to stop construction by West Virginia regulator

West Virginia regulators reportedly have ordered Energy Transfer Partners' (ETP -1.5% ) Rover natural gas pipeline to stop construction, citing multiple water pollution violations.

The 713-mile-long pipeline, which would transport 3.25B cf/day of natural gas from processing plants in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania, received the order on March 5 from the state's Department of Environmental Protection, according to the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

The cease-and-desist order is the second issued by West Virginia regulators to Rover Pipeline in the past year after citing the pipeline builders for similar violations last July; in April 2017, the pipeline spilled more than 2M gallons of drilling fluid in Ohio, prompting scrutiny from regulators there.