Camping Worlds expands in Arkansas

Camping World Holdings (CWH +13.9% ) signs a deal to acquire River City Recreation World located in Sherwood, Arkansas. The company will now have three RV SuperCenters in the state.

“Our goal with this acquisition is to add more quality manufacturers and brands, increase our presence in the market and grow the workforce," says Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis.

The company says the acquisition of River City Recreation World is in line with its future growth plans. Announcements on U.S. expansion are expected throughout the 2018.

Source: Press Release