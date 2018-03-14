Bitcoin below $9,000 on Google's ad ban

The benchmark cryptocurrency has recovered to $8,694 after hitting a low of $8,556 earlier on the search giant's announcement banning advertisements from initial coin offerings.

"It's a good thing for the industry," says Crypto bull Brian Kelly of hedge fund BKCM. "Facebook and Google ads were always a red flag for me."

Other tokens also fell following the news with Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Ripple all down more than 5% earlier today.

