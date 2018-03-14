NRF: Retail sales look fine on a wider look

The National Retail Federation is putting a positive spin on a retail sales report that is being widely categorized as disappointing.

NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz: "Month-to-month comparisons don’t tell the whole story because of seasonal adjustment factors, but the three-month moving average and other year-over-year numbers are better indicators that reflect how sales are really increasing. It’s still too early to draw conclusions about the impact of tax cuts but extra money in shoppers’ pockets should help as the year goes forward. With consumer confidence and employment growing, economic fundamentals are favorable for spending to expand in the coming months."

The three-month moving average of retail sales growth is +4.4% Y/Y, notes the NRF.

Previously: Winners and losers from the retail sales report (March 14)