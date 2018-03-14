Shares of Hasbro (HAS -0.2% ), Mattel (MAT -0.6% ), Funko (FNKO -2.7% ) and JAKKS Pacific (JAKK -4.2% ) are on watch on some hopes that MGA Entertainment may put together a joint bid to save the Toys "R" Us U.S. and Canada businesses.

The speculation is tied to a LinkedIn post from MGA Entertainment CEO Isaac Larian.

Larian on LinkedIn: "#savetoysrus. I am just going to get a bunch of investors (including myself) together and try to save as much of Toys R Us as possible and hire a great guy or gal to run it independently. We need to do this for our kids and grandkids. Losing Toys R Us will have a devastating effect on the whole toy business and on innovation. No other retailer can fill the gap. I ask all other toy company CEO and owners to please join me on this effort. Thank you."

It's unclear what MGA and Larian are doing behind the scenes to provide a lifeline for Toys "R" Us.

