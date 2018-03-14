Arcadia up 257% on development milestones for healthier wheat

Thinly traded nano cap Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA +256.6% ) zooms north on a healthy 39x surge in volume. Shares have rocketed almost eight-fold this month.

This morning, it announced that it has achieved two milestones in its High Fiber Resistant Starch (RS) Wheat program. First, it has developed non-transgenic wheat varieties that contain up to 94% amylose, a "prebiotic" component of starch associated with health benefits because it resists digestion and promotes the growth of healthy bacteria in the gut. Second, the varieties deliver enough total dietary fiber to meet FDA standards for "Good Source" of fiber or "High in Fiber" labeling on consumer packaging.

The company says it is working with a select number of consumer packaged goods companies on new healthier formulations of existing products using both enriched wheat and whole wheat RS Wheat flour. It also plans to increase its planted acreage this season.