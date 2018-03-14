Take-Two extends slump as rival survival games apply heat

With a light release schedule this year, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO -4.9% ) is more dependent on revenue from its cash cow Grand Theft Auto Online, and that's raised concerns that have spurred a slump in its third day so far this week.

The company and its GTA free play mode are facing hot competition from smaller but rapidly growing survival games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Fortnite: Battle Royale.

The company has 5% of its EPS at risk from the competition, says Morgan Stanley's Brian Nowak -- relatively light considering the competition for player attention those rivals present. Fortnite has 45M registered free users and PUBG has sold 30M units.

That EPS risk is modeled on a 10% drop in in-game monetization, he says (Fortnite and PUBG each generate about $1.2B in in-game and digital revenue).

M-Science also wrote a cautious note on TTWO today.