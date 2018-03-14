Microsoft AI reaches human parity in Chinese-English translation

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) researchers believe they’ve created the first machine translation system that can translate sentences of news articles from Chinese to English as well as a person.

The researchers say the system achieved human parity on the newstest2017 test set, which was developed by industry and academic partners last year.

The achievement can bolster Microsoft’s commercial translation products available in multiple languages and paves the way for testing in other languages and with more complex vocabulary.

