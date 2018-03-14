Noble Group clinches debt restructure agreement

Commodities trader Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF, OTCPK:NOBGY) says it has finalized a restructuring agreement with a group of senior creditors holding 46% of its debt and is in talks with others, reaching a deal just days before a crucial bond maturity.

Under the new terms, Noble still will hand control of the company to its creditors, which include several large hedge funds, while giving existing shareholders and some junior creditors a slightly revised deal.

Noble says it will complete the restructuring by selling all its assets to a new company based in the U.K.

“This isn’t a particularly large increase in participation towards the RSA given how much time they’ve spent on it,” says Alex Turnbull, a managing partner at Keshik Capital. “There is still a very good chance for a hard default when the 2018 bonds come due on March 20.”