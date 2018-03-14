More on Team's Q4 beat

Team (TISI -6.2%) reports TeamQualspec revenue dropped 3.1% to $148.69M in Q4.
TeamFurmanite revenue fell 1.9% to $144.82M.
Quest Integrity revenue rose 21.3% to $22.83M, driven by higher activity levels in its inspection and assessment services.
Gross margin rate decreased 150 bps to 25.8% for the period.
SG&A expense rate improved 110 bps to 26.2%.
Adjusted EBIT margin rate advanced 30 bps to 2.5%.
Adjusted EBITDA grew 11% to $23.4M (margin expansion of 80 bps).
