More on Team's Q4 beat

Team (TISI -6.2% ) reports TeamQualspec revenue dropped 3.1% to $148.69M in Q4.

TeamFurmanite revenue fell 1.9% to $144.82M.

Quest Integrity revenue rose 21.3% to $22.83M, driven by higher activity levels in its inspection and assessment services.

Gross margin rate decreased 150 bps to 25.8% for the period.

SG&A expense rate improved 110 bps to 26.2%.

Adjusted EBIT margin rate advanced 30 bps to 2.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 11% to $23.4M (margin expansion of 80 bps).

