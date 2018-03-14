Canadian Solar starts production at its first African project

Canadian Solar (CSIQ -1.2% ) says it successfully completed construction and started commercial operation of a 6 MW solar photovoltaic power project in Namibia, its first project in Africa.

CSIQ says the plant became operational on Nov. 27, with an expected annual electricity generation of 14.6 GWh, which will be purchased by Namibia Power Corp. under a 25-year agreement.

Namibia has some of the highest irradiation levels in the world at 3000 kWh/m² over a wide-area of the country, but had less than 40 MW of cumulative solar capacity installed at year-end 2017.