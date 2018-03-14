Opes Acquisition announces pricing of IPO

Registration Statement on Form S-1 of Opes Acquisition (Pending:OPESU) was declared effective by SEC.

The closing of the Company’s IPO of 10M units is expected to occur on or about March 16.

Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 and one redeemable warrant, entitling the holder to purchase one share of Common Stock at a price of $11.50 per share.

Each Unit will be sold at an offering price of $10.00 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $100M.

The Common Stock and Warrants are expected to be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols “OPES” and “OPESW,” respectively.

