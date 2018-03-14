Qualcomm outspent Broadcom in Washington by 100 to 1

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) outspent Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in Washington by nearly 100 to 1, according to federal lobbying disclosures via Bloomberg.

Qualcomm spent $8.3M last year, and Broadcom spent $85K.

But the total went to a variety of issues including immigration, taxes, and international trade and it’s not disclosed how much went to fighting against the Broadcom bid. Qualcomm’s spending did go up slightly in Q4 after the offer started in November.

Qualcomm shares are down 2.4% to $58.30.

Broadcom shares are down 1.1% to $258.28.

Previously: Trump issues order to block Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm (March 12)

Previously: Broadcom keeps plan to move to U.S. (March 14)

Previously: Broadcom officially withdraws Qualcomm offer (March 14)