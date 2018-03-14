Disney launches strategic segment reorganization

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has launched a strategic reorganization into four segments to focus its businesses.

The segments include a newly formed Direct-to-Consumer and International; Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products; Media Networks; and Studio Entertainment.

The new Direct-to-Consumer and International merges international media operations along with technology and direct services into a single worldwide business. It will be the home of the quickly growing streaming services (Disney-branded OTT product and ESPN Plus, as well as the company's stake in Hulu).

Chief Strategy Officer Kevin Mayer will be chairman of that segment and report to CEO Bob Iger.

Bob Chapek -- currently chairman of Disney's Parks and Resorts -- will take additional responsibility for consumer products operations globally.