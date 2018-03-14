Syndax Pharma up 21%

Thinly traded micro cap Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX +20.6% ) is up a 4x surge in volume. No particular news accounts for the action, although it is between presentations at investor conferences. On Monday, March 12, it presented a corporate overview at Cowen's healthcare event and next Wednesday, March 21, it will do the same at Oppenheimer's.

The company forecasts $86M - 96M in operating expenses this year. Quick assets totaled $133.2M at year-end 2017.

The company is currently investigating the safety and efficacy of lead drug entinostat, in combination with other anti-cancer agents, in a range of cancers.

