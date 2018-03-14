WSJ: Steel and aluminum tariff exclusions will be granted sparingly

U.S. businesses seeking to avoid tariffs on imported steel and aluminum will face high hurdles under rules being developed by the Commerce Department, which is signaling it will grant exclusions only sparingly and based on national-security concerns, WSJ reports.

DoC officials are said to be preparing to release, either at the end of this week or early next week, a detailed blueprint for industry groups seeking exclusions.

The Department wants to send the message they do not want to exclude many products, preferring instead that the U.S. metal industry add production to supply any needed products, according to the report.

ETFs: XLE, VDE, XLI, ERX, OIH, XLB, ERY, DIG, SLX, PEO, BGR, VAW, FENY, VIS, IYE, DUG, FIF, UYM, FIDU, IYM, IFLY, RYE, PXJ, JJU, IYJ, FMAT, CRAK, PAVE, SMN, FXN, FXR, FXZ, AIRR, DDG, RTM, RGI, UXI, FOIL, NANR, SBM, SIJ, JHMI, FTXN, INDF, JHMA, JHME, ERYY, ERGF, MATF