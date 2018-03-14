Twitter near three-year high as CFO highlights improving business

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is up 6.4% to its highest point in nearly three years, putting a button on a six-week run that has seen the stock price appreciate 61.9% .

The company's chief financial officer, Ned Segal, appeared on Jim Cramer's Mad Money last night and characterized a humbler company that sees business looking up.

"We do feel a sense of humility, but we also know that everybody in the world could benefit from what happens on Twitter," Segal said. "Today, we've got 330M monthly active users as of the end of the fourth quarter and we grew our daily active users double-digits for the fifth consecutive quarter."

There's lots of room for improvements and the company is focused on growth areas ahead that include machine learning, platform "health," video engagement and business solutions (with local business possibly a ripe area for monetization).

"We've got all these local businesses that are on Twitter, but they're not advertising on Twitter the way that they might on other platforms, mostly because we just haven't made it easy for them," Segal said. "We've done a lot of work there recently to create a subscription product for them so that they can advertise easier on Twitter, but there's still a lot of work to do to get more of them on Twitter today."