PolyPid readies IPO

Petach Tikva, Israel-based PolyPid (Pending:POLY) is set for a $75M IPO via the offering of 3.33M ordinary shares at $21 - 24.

The clinical-stage pharma outfit develops therapies based on its proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology, a matrix of alternating layers of polymers and lipids that entrap a therapeutic compound between them, creating a protected reservoir and allowing localized drug delivery at the target site. The company says PLEX enables optimized drug treatment regimens by virtue of its predetermined release rates and durations, adding that this combination of characteristics is rare.

Its initial development focus is a family of products that combine PLEX with the widely-used antibiotic doxycycline. Lead candidate is D-PLEX100, in Phase 1b/2 development for the prevention of surgical site infections in bone and soft tissue.

2017 Financials ($M): Operating Expenses: 13.8 (+34.0%); Net Loss: (55.7) (-388.6%); Cash Burn: (12.3) (-26.8%).