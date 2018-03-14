Nobilis hospital First Surgical inks contract with large U.S. payor; shares up 3%

Thinly traded micro cap Nobilis Health (HLTH +3.4% ) perks up on average volume on the heels of its announcement that its highest volume facility, First Surgical Hospital, has signed an in-network contract with an unnamed large U.S. payor.

President Kenneth Efird says, "Bringing First Surgical Hospital, Nobilis' highest volume hospital, in network with one of the largest commercial payors enhances our ability to provide high quality, concierge care to patients and physicians in the Houston market. With this Payor Agreement each of Nobilis' 20 Texas facilities and clinics now has an in network commercial payor contract. Texas is the Company's largest market and comprises approximately 85% of system revenue."