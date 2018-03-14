Facebook reportedly paying up front for new video news feature

In a new detail emerging on Facebook's (FB +0.9% ) video news plans, the company will get help with publisher uptake via an up-front payment to create content, the WSJ reports.

Axios reported yesterday that the company would launch a News section for its original-video Watch tab this summer, focusing on a daily three-minute feature. But questions remained about how the social network would court publishers made cautious by past experiences.

That includes Facebook dropping out of 2016 deals with creators including CNN, the WSJ and The New York Times where it paid $50M to create live video but left those publishers with unfunded workers after 12 months.

“I think anytime Facebook is willing to pay, we’re more willing to play,” says one executive now.