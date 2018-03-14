FT: EU online platform regulations expand to include Google

The European Commission wants to expand its planned regulations for online platform-vendor relationships to include search engines like Google (GOOG, GOOGL), according to a legal draft seen by FT.

The Commission was considering ways to combat “harmful” trading practices that let tech giants impose unfair conditions on companies depending on that platform.

A planned proposal was delayed late last year to allow for an update to include search engines.

The plans would require platforms/engines to provide more information about how the ranking algorithms work and to offer a formal complaint process if a company feels it was wrongly demoted or delisted.

Search engines would also have to disclose if a business can pay to improve its ranking in the search results.

