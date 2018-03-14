Siemens MoU pledges €1B in investments in Brazil

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY +1% ) says it signed an MoU with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency and plans to invest €1B (~$1.24B) in the country during the next five years.

Siemens says the MoU addresses Brazilian infrastructure shortcomings, particularly in energy, transportation and health care.

Separately, the company says it will provide maintenance and repair services to the 1.3 GW Punjab Power Plant Jhang in Pakistan for 12 years; it previously had said it would provide turbines, generators and control systems for the plant, which is expected to begin operations in December.