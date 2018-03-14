CNBC report points to Tesla manufacturing flaws

Current Tesla (TSLA -3.4% ) engineers have told CNBC that the automaker is having manufacturing issues.

The company's delayed Model 3 production timeline is due in part to the process of reviewing parts coming off the line and doing rework, according to the employees quoted in the report.

Tesla reportedly has engineers from its service centers and remanufacturing lines now doing the rework and repairs on site at the manufacturing facility in Fremont.

Shares of Tesla are sitting on their session low.