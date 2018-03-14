Mortgage REITs digest AGNC Investment news

AGNC Investment last night reported a continue ugly start to the year, with book value dropping another 2.5% in February. The stock price is down nearly 7% though, suggesting at least some of the bad news has been priced in, and shares no longer trade at a premium to book value.
There's also a three basis points drop in the 10-year Treasury yield today. AGNC is up 0.6% on the session, and the iShares Nareit mREIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REM) is up 0.8%.
Other players: Annaly Capital (NLY +0.4%), Armour (ARR -0.3%), CYS (CYS +1%), Invesco (IVR +0.9%), Western Asset (WMC +1.4%), Anworth (ANH +1.9%), Dynex (DX +1.1%), AG Mortgage (MITT +1.2%)