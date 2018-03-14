Mortgage REITs digest AGNC Investment news

AGNC Investment last night reported a continue ugly start to the year, with book value dropping another 2.5% in February. The stock price is down nearly 7% though, suggesting at least some of the bad news has been priced in, and shares no longer trade at a premium to book value.

There's also a three basis points drop in the 10-year Treasury yield today. AGNC is up 0.6% on the session, and the iShares Nareit mREIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REM) is up 0.8% .

Other players: Annaly Capital (NLY +0.4% ), Armour (ARR -0.3% ), CYS (CYS +1% ), Invesco (IVR +0.9% ), Western Asset (WMC +1.4% ), Anworth (ANH +1.9% ), Dynex (DX +1.1% ), AG Mortgage (MITT +1.2% )

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT