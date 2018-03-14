Financials fare worst today

Boeing's trade-related slide continues to make a lot of noise (it's off another 2.7% today, leading the Dow to a 1% decline), but this session's worst-performing sector is the financials (XLF -1.3%). Inside of that, the banks (KRE -1.7%), (KBE -1.6%).
Overheard in chatter today is plenty of talk about the flattening yield curve and what that might mean about rising recession risks. The 2/10 spread this session has slipped to just 55 basis points.
Citigroup (C -1.9%), JPMorgan (JPM -1.2%), Morgan Stanley (MS -1.7%), U.S. Bancorp (USB -1.8%), Regions (RF -1.8%), New York Community (NYCB -1.4%), KeyCorp (KEY -2.1%), SunTrust (STI -2%)