Financials fare worst today

Boeing's trade-related slide continues to make a lot of noise (it's off another 2.7% today, leading the Dow to a 1% decline ), but this session's worst-performing sector is the financials (XLF -1.3% ). Inside of that, the banks (KRE -1.7% ), (KBE -1.6% ).

Overheard in chatter today is plenty of talk about the flattening yield curve and what that might mean about rising recession risks. The 2/10 spread this session has slipped to just 55 basis points.