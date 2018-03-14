Allergan continues up move, investors warm to management's "sense of urgency" to boost value; shares up 3%

Allergan (AGN +3.4% ) is up average volume, adding to an up move that began almost two weeks ago. Shares have rallied 16% since then.

Investors are literally buying into management's focus on building shareholder value. At Barclays' healthcare conference in South Florida, CEO Brent Saunders and CFO Matt Walsh said the company was taking a fresh look at all available options to boost the company's valuation and will "move as quickly as an idea warrants" if it makes sense.

RBC's Randall Stanicky (OUTPERFORM/$213) is on board, citing management's "sense of urgency" with the task.

Another encouraging comment from Mr. Saunders pertained to the potential encroachment of biosimilar versions of flagship product BOTOX in what he called an "incredibly hard and long process." He does not believe a biosimilar will be commercially available for about 10 years.

