WPP slashes equity compensation for CEO after rough year

After a tough year in which its share price dropped by nearly a third, ad giant WPP has disclosed it cut equity compensation considerably for its chief executive.

Martin Sorrell got £10M in shares (about $13.9M worth) in 2017, down from 2016's £41.6M. The compensation is the first reflection of a program that WPP's board started that capped Sorrell's pay in response to investor anger.

Sorrell's full compensation including base salary won't be known until the company's annual report comes next month.