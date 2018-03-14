MLP stocks face 'quagmire,' lag rest of energy sector

The Alerian MLP index -1.2% after tumbling as much as 1.6% intraday, even as E&P, oil services and refining stock indexes are all higher on the day and WTI April crude oil futures edge higher to close at $60.96/bbl.

NGL Energy Partners (NGL -4% ) is worst performer in the AMZ, followed by Genesis Energy (GEL -2.7% ) and Sunoco LP (SUN -1.4% ), which also was downgraded to Sell at Goldman Sachs.

Morgan Stanley analyst Tom Abrams cites a "quagmire" of near-term trading and structural issues plaguing the Midstream/MLP group, such as "anemic fund flows, rising rate fears, persistent funding needs [and] opaque structural uncertainties within several families."

Abrams' top picks in the group: WMB, WPZ, PAA, PAGP, ETE, TRP, HESM, EQM, EQGP, OMP.

Source: Bloomberg First Word