Unemployment below 3% and four (or more) rate hikes per year are possible

Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan economists both see continued job growth of more than 200K per month for the next couple of years, which would take the unemployment rate below 3% - a level the economy has not experienced in 65 years.

“We have unemployment at 3.25% by the end of 2019,” Goldman's Jan Hatzius tells Bloomberg. “A decline below 3% at some point is obviously possible.”

But former Fed official and current Dartmouth professor Andrew Levin disagrees, saying, increasing labor force participation will keep unemployment rates elevated even with steady job growth, as prime-age workers come back to work.

Nonetheless everyone on Wall Street is beginning to agree that four rate hikes are coming, and some, like Peter Hooper from Deutsche Bank, sees the risk of the Fed hiking five times in 2018.